Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,468. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $493.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

