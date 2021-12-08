UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.62 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00007153 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.45 billion and approximately $3.34 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00325909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.