Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as low as C$1.80. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 312,841 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$393.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$338,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,884 shares in the company, valued at C$916,521.60. Also, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$298,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$519,064.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,034.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

