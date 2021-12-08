Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) PT Raised to GBX 210

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.78) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

LON SHED opened at GBX 177 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 183 ($2.43).

In related news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 100,000 shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($225,434.29).

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

