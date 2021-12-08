US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 401,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 214,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in US Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after acquiring an additional 45,185 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in US Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in US Foods by 2,363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 539,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 517,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

