USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $618,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Truck by 71.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

