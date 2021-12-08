UWM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,194 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 10,881 call options.

UWMC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 32,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,748. UWM has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UWM will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in UWM by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UWM by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 350,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

