V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 25,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 91.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $231,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $16,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $624,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,267 shares of company stock valued at $13,135,771 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZEN opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

