V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

ABMD opened at $320.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.41 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

