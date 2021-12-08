V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.43.

