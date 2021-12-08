V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $104,997,731,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

Shares of AXP opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.40. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.