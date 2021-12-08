V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.90. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

