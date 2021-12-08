Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,974,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,425.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3,422.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

