VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,591,000. South State Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,893,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 281,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,677,291. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.