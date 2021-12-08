VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $314.55 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $210.41 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.