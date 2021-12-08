Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.70. 898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,579. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

