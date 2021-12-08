Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,035. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43.

