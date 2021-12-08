Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Trimmed by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

