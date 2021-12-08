Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $112.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.57.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

