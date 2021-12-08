Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $252.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,548. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.59 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

