Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000.

BSV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,408. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

