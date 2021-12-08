Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 191,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,197,490 shares.The stock last traded at $419.49 and had previously closed at $416.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

