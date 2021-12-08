Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $430.43. 252,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,658. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.88 and its 200 day moving average is $406.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

