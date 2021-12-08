Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 181,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,903. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.