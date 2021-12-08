Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

