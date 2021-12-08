Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

