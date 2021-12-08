Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Sells 325,800 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 34.1% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $470.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

