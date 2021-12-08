Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 599,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

