Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 6,015 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 144.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after buying an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.