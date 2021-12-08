Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

