Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

