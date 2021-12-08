Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $39.22

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.22, but opened at $35.57. Veracyte shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 9,300 shares traded.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.72.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $145,331,849. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

