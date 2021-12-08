Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,514,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 118,557 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $246,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

