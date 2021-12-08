Veru Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Veru in a report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERU. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

VERU stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Veru has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $507.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 61.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.