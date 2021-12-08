Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

RBOT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

