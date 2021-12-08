VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Trimmed by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,732,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775,102 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 1.9% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 2.11% of VICI Properties worth $361,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

