Victrex plc (LON:VCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 96.14

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.27) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,476 ($32.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,360.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,496.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 2,042 ($27.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,720 ($36.07).

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.51) to GBX 2,140 ($28.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,800 ($37.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,720 ($36.07).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

