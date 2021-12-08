Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIOT. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday.

VIOT stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.