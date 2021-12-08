Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 6,200 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

