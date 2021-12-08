Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 532,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

