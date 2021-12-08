Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of CIT Group worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

