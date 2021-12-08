Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,900 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 59,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $229.61 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.61. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.