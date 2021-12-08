Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.
Several research analysts have commented on VRDN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. 289,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,370. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.11.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
