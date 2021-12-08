Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several research analysts have commented on VRDN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 454,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 667,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 481,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. 289,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,370. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

