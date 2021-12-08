Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NCZ opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 359,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

