Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $207.84 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

