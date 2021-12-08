Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 36,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 12,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.06. The company had a trading volume of 129,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

