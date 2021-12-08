Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.6% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $207.44. 44,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,390. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.19. The company has a market cap of $399.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.