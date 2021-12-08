Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Increased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 21,578.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,413 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 2.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

