Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($331.46) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €263.21 ($295.75).

VOW3 opened at €185.00 ($207.87) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a one year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €187.59 and its 200-day moving average is €202.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

