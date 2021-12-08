Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 180 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 235.25.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.